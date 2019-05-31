SMELSER, Mary Redding



passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 26, 2019. "Native Mary" was born in Lakeland, Florida on December 11, 1936 to Charles Fredrick Redding Jr of Jacksonville, Florida and Josephine (Boothe) Redding of Kokomo, Indiana. Her father was an executive with the Amoco Corporation and Mary lived throughout the southeast during her formative years including Jacksonville and St. Petersburg, Florida and Charlotte, North Carolina. She attended the University of Miami and was an avid Hurricane fan throughout her adult life. Mary was an avid golfer her entire life and recorded seven holes-in-one in her golfing career. She was a member of Lakewood Country Club (now St. Petersburg Country Club) for more than 50 years where she was a past president of the Ladies Golf Association. She was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Alfred David Smelser of Milwaukee, WI. She is survived by her three children, David (Teresa) of New Canaan, CT, Dennis of Ft Myers, FL, and Laurie Jo (Michael) of St. Petersburg, FL; as well as four grandchildren, Carly, Nick, Andrea, and William; and one great-grand daughter, Ellie J. A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the SPCA of St. Petersburg, FL or Southeastern Guide Dogs. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 31, 2019