Mary REECE
REECE, Mary Jane 85, of Sun City Center, FL, passed away at home on October 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Reece. She is survived by her two children, Alison and Jennifer; and her grandchildren, Nicole, Echo and Delta. Mary and Larry were longtime residents of Longmeadow, MA. With a doctorate in psychology, Mary worked for the East Longmeadow school system as a school psychologist. Once retired, Mary and Larry moved to Sun City Center, FL where Mary enjoyed swimming, shopping and time with family. Due to Covid 19, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Forbes Library, 20 West St. Northampton, MA 01060, www.forbeslibrary.org. Mary loved to read and spent many days of her youth at this library.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
