Mary REED
REED, Mary Susan 65, passed Nov. 7, 2020. Mary spread her wings on a sunny Saturday morning after a long illness. Mary is survived by husband, Brian; daughter, Brianna; sister, Pamela; brother, Steven; grandchildren. James and Noelle. were the sparkle of her eye. Katie Smith was her lifelong childhood friend. Mary arrived in St Petersburg at a young age, where she flourished. Mrs. Reed taught first grade at Bear Creek Elementary for 35 years. She taught generations of neighborhood children the beginnings of reading and writing. She was well loved. Mary loved the beach at Pass a Grille. She cherished her vacations in the Red Rocks region of Sedona, Arizona. Sunset dinners in the cool of the pines were magical. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Contact www.br63pe@gmail.com for details.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
