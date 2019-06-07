REILLY, Mary
90, of Seminole, passed away May 6, 2019. She was born in Pittston, PA April 22, 1929 to parents, Joseph and Anna Pietraccini. She is predeceased by husband of 59 years, John J. She is survived by children, Frank (Sue) Russell, Florence (Bill) Black, Marie Symons, Jean (Jim) Boeggeman, Patricia (Greg) Spieker and John (Joanie) Reilly; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. A Memorial Mass will be held Monday, June 10, 10 am, at St. Matthews Catholic Church in Largo. Burial will be Monday, 12:30 pm, at Bay Pines Veteran Cemetery.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 7, 2019