REMICK, Mary Alice 86, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Mary was born on February 12, 1934 in Rockford, Ohio to Walter and Nellie Shaffer. Mary was an avid bowler, line dancer, and gym enthusiast. She was a long-time teacher at Westgate Elementary in St. Petersburg, FL, where she later became a volunteer. She is survived by her husband of 63 years Donald E. Remick; children, Scott Remick, Stacy O'Donnell (Tom), Julie Besley (Keith); grandchildren, Ashley Carbone (Eric), Tara O'Donnell, Promise Besley, and Kayleigh Besley; great-grandchildren, Scarlett O'Donnell, Jace Carbone, and Rhett Carbone.; and sister, Wanda Beams. A Memorial Service will be held Monday, November 2, 2020, 3 pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home. We ask that all participants please wear your masks. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you contact Westgate Elementary Adopt- A-Class program to donate school supplies. Please ask for the Secretary/Bookkeeper at (727) 893-2144. Memorial Park Funeral Home www.memorialparkfuneralhome.com