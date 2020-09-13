1/1
Mary ROSSANO
ROSSANO, Mary Gonzalez 100, of Brandon, Florida passed away September 10, 2020. Her parents were immigrants from Spain. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, John J. Rossano. She is survived by three children, Philip James Rossano from Buckhannon, West Virginia, Joyce Rossano Girgenti from Tampa, Florida, and June Oliverio Hill and husband, Herb from Lithia, Florida; six grandchildren, Deanna Oliverio Arnold (Jeff), James G. Oliverio III (Beth), Elaine M. Oliverio, John D. Oliverio (Wendy), Dr. Gregory Girgenti (Jaimie), and Joseph Girgenti (Katherine); 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Mary was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Mary was a member of the Nativity Catholic Church of Brandon, Florida and during her final year, she delighted in making peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for the homeless. Special thanks go to Mike Morrow and the caregivers of Seniors Helping Seniors, for their loving care. A funeral service will take place at 11 am, Monday, September 14, 2020 at Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home of Brandon, Florida. You may sign Mary's guest book by visiting www.HillsboroMemorial.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home of Brandon
Funeral services provided by
Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home
2323 West Brandon Blvd
Brandon, FL 33511
8136898121
