Mary Ruth DUGGAN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ruth DUGGAN.
Service Information
Garden Of Memories Funeral Home
4207 E LAKE AVE
Tampa, FL
33610
(813)-626-3161
Obituary
Send Flowers

DUGGAN, Mary Ruth

86, of Land O'Lakes, was called up to heaven July 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 28 years, Robert, 55; son, Ricky Allen, 24; "son"-in-law, Jerry. She is survived by her four remaining children, Diane, Floyd "Bud", Terrie and Robbie; grandchildren, Keith, Shawn, Robert, Tommy, Ashleigh, Amy, Kristin and Kyle; four great-grandchildren, many close friends and Sugie. Please sign Mary's guestbook at:

www.GardenofMemoriesTampa.com.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details