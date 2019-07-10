DUGGAN, Mary Ruth
86, of Land O'Lakes, was called up to heaven July 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 28 years, Robert, 55; son, Ricky Allen, 24; "son"-in-law, Jerry. She is survived by her four remaining children, Diane, Floyd "Bud", Terrie and Robbie; grandchildren, Keith, Shawn, Robert, Tommy, Ashleigh, Amy, Kristin and Kyle; four great-grandchildren, many close friends and Sugie. Please sign Mary's guestbook at:
www.GardenofMemoriesTampa.com.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 10, 2019