Mary Ruth SANDEFUR
1941 - 2020
SANDEFUR, Mary Ruth With shocking sadness we share that Dr. Ruth Sandefur passed away suddenly but peacefully at her home September 15, 2020. Ruth was born March 26, 1941 and is survived by her sons, David (Kelli) Sandefur of Seminole and Daniel (Samantha) Sandefur of Billings, MT; as well as five loving granddaughters; and extended family. Ruth was a tireless champion of chiropractic for more than 50 years. She received her Doctorate of Chiropractic in 1967 from Cleveland Chiropractic College in Kansas City. Dedicated to higher education, she also earned two Bachelor's degrees, a Master's in Nutrition, and a Ph.D. in Curriculum. She was a research professor at the college, authoring dozens of publications, and retired as a Vice President. She had recently completed the final rewrites on her autobiography, "All the Vain Things," and was preparing it for publication. In one of her final paragraphs she recommends "Try to embrace and treasure all those wonderful moments in life, like the birth of your children, falling in love, making lasting good friends, singing, dancing, eating, drinking all the moments that are accompanied by wonderful background music; and, yes, pay attention to the music, it's there." A celebration of her life will be held in Weston, MO in mid-October. To honor her achievements, donations may be made to the College's Sandefur Research Scholarship fund.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

September 20, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Bianca Mason
Friend
September 20, 2020
My sincerest condolences to your family for the loss of your loved one, Please except my deepest sympathies.
Simone Taylor
