Mary SALADINO
SALADINO, Mary Taormina passed away at her home in Metairie while surrounded by family on Sunday, October 11, 2020. She was 92 years of age. She is survived by her daughter, Deanna Unsworth (Randy); four grandchildren, Randee Unsworth Valenza (Jason), Nicole Saladino, Kristopher Saladino, and Jarad Saladino; and five great-grandchildren; and one nephew, Victor Taormina (CeCe). She was preceded in death by her son, Paul Saladino; parents, Vitale and Anna Taormina; and her brother, Guy Taormina (Pauline). Mary was born and raised in Tampa, Florida, and moved with her family to New Orleans in the late 1950s. She returned to Tampa in 1975, where she was active in many organizations, and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Mary's caretaker, Dee Kennedy, for her care and compassion. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. in New Orleans. A graveside service will follow at All Saints Mausoleum in Metairie Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mary's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.To view and sign the guest book, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
5044866331
