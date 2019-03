LOPEZ, Mary Salario,86, of Tampa, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019. She was born to Nino and Celia Salario and was a lifelong resident of Tampa. Mary was a very special daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend that will always be remembered for her kindness and beautiful spirit. She worked at Hillsborough County Public Schools and retired after 25 years of service. Above anything else, Mary loved her family and spending quality time with them as often as possible. She hosted every Sunday spaghetti lunch with the entire family. Survivors include her beloved husband of 68 years, Gilbert; brother, Tony and wife, Yvonne Salario; daughters, Rosemary Lopez, Sylvia and husband, Pedro Gonzalez; son, Gilbert and wife, Bobi Lopez; grandchildren, Pedro and wife, Sara Gonzalez, Cristina and husband, Mike Pea, Leah Lopez; great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Alejandra, and Domenic. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the . Condolences may be left online at floridamortuary.com Florida Mortuary