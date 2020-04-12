Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary SAVINO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SAVINO, Mary Pauline Serwanski passed away in her home on March 30, 2020 in Chapel Hill, NC due to congestive heart failure. She was 96. Mrs. Savino was born in Dushore, PA on October 17, 1923 to Joseph and Pauline Javorski Serwanski. She grew up on her family's farm in Lopez, PA, later moving to New York City, where she worked in the restaurant business. She met Leo Savino, owner of the Golden Goose, a popular Manhattan restaurant. They were married in 1956. Mr. and Mrs. Savino lived in New York City, where they started a family, later moving to Fairlawn, NJ. While raising her family, Mrs. Savino worked for many years in health care as a nursing assistant, which she found very rewarding. She also had strong interests in gardening, crocheting, sketching, and painting. In her later years Mrs. Savino was a supporter of the Unity Center Church in Chapel Hill. Mrs. Savino and her family moved to Florida, settling in St. Petersburg. After the death of her husband, Mrs. Savino moved to Chapel Hill, NC to be closer to her son. Mrs. Savino is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Mary Savino of Chapel Hill, NC; her daughter and son-in-law Christine and James Price of Westminster, CO; and four grand-children, Aileen and Jennifer Savino; and Gavin and Nathan Price. A memorial service is planned for later in the spring; please use the online site at Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill;

