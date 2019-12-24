SCHMITT, Mary Jane 76, passed away December 4, 2019 and is survived by her husband, Joseph Schmitt; four daughters, Pam Damico, Patty Schmitt, Kim McEntire, and Kathy Keim; sister, Georgia Kruse; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be held at the Civitan Club, 18604 Gulf Blvd., Indian Shores, FL Dec. 26 from 5-9 pm. Funeral Services will be held Dec. 27 at 10 am at St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church located at 10851 Ridge Road, Seminole FL 33778. Mary Jane will be laid to rest at Sylvan Abbey Cemetery in Clearwater, FL immediately following the Church Service.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 24, 2019