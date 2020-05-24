Mary SERAFIN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SERAFIN, Mary Ann 81, of Brandon, passed away May 21, 2020. She was born in Stevens Point, WI, July 25, 1938 and moved to Brandon, FL in 1972. She is survived by her husband, Jerome Serafin; her three sons, Michael (Maria), Robert (Susan) and Brian (Heather); her daughter, Barbara Burke; 17 grandchildren; and three great-granddaughters. She is predec-eased by her son, Jerome Maynard (Judy); her daughter, Marcella "Marcy" Green (John); and her parents, Maynard and Eleanor Somers.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home - Riverview
6919 Providence Road
Riverview, FL 33578
(813) 677-9494
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved