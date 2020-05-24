SERAFIN, Mary Ann 81, of Brandon, passed away May 21, 2020. She was born in Stevens Point, WI, July 25, 1938 and moved to Brandon, FL in 1972. She is survived by her husband, Jerome Serafin; her three sons, Michael (Maria), Robert (Susan) and Brian (Heather); her daughter, Barbara Burke; 17 grandchildren; and three great-granddaughters. She is predec-eased by her son, Jerome Maynard (Judy); her daughter, Marcella "Marcy" Green (John); and her parents, Maynard and Eleanor Somers.



