SHARPE, Mary R. of Tampa, Florida passed away of natural causes June 18, 2019. Mary R. Sharpe was born to Nicholas and Irma Roubos in Winterhaven, FL. During, high school, she worked as a hostess in her parent's restaurants. It was there that she was "discovered" by a movie producer and caught the acting bug. After being cast as a featured character and filming her first movie in the Florida everglades, her acting career was cut short as her father insisted that she must first earn a college education. After attending Stetson University, she met and married her husband, W. Dean Sharpe. Mary and Dean made Tampa their home. While their children began high school, Mary embarked on her 45 year career as receptionist, channeling her love of acting into working with the public. She began as receptionist for the original Tampa Bay Rowdies, then the Tampa Bay Performing Arts Center, and culminated her career with 14 years as the front office receptionist for the Tampa Bay Lighting. Mary's sincere compassion and interest in helping people translated well into the role of receptionist. She received many letters, post cards, and emails throughout her career, from strangers thanking her for going above and beyond the responsibilities of a receptionist to provide assistance. She was a true embodiment of Southern grace and charm. Mary is survived by her son, former County Commissioner Mark Sharpe, his wife Stephanie and their children, Joshua Jennings, Madison Sharpe, and Blake Sharpe all of Golden, CO; and her daughter and son-in-law, Celeste and Peter Brown of New York, NY. She is also survived by her brother, Ernest Roubos and his wife Clare of Haines City, FL; and brother, David Roubos of Tampa, FL. A very special thank you goes to her wonderful caregivers, Elsa Hart and Evelyn Alvarado. Mary Sharpe will be buried next to her husband at Arlington National Cemetery. A memorial service will be held in Washington DC to honor her.

