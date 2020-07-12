Mary STARLING

STARLING, Mary Sue "Buddy" passed from cancer, June 20, 2020. We met at Largo High School in 1957, she was Buddy and I was Bev. During our 64 years together we were known as Bev and Buddy. She was mama to her son, Jack; and mom to daugher, Susan. A wife to never forget to Ed Bev Starling, 60 years married. She loved her family and would cook for the holidays, her meals were to kill for. She is also survived by brothers, Gary Stevenson and wife, Cherry; Carl "Buster" McMullen. There will be no services per her wishes. Thanks to all our friends for the beautiful cards. May Buddy be in peace forever. Bev, Jack and Susan.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store