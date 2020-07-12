1/1
Mary STARLING
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STARLING, Mary Sue "Buddy" passed from cancer, June 20, 2020. We met at Largo High School in 1957, she was Buddy and I was Bev. During our 64 years together we were known as Bev and Buddy. She was mama to her son, Jack; and mom to daugher, Susan. A wife to never forget to Ed Bev Starling, 60 years married. She loved her family and would cook for the holidays, her meals were to kill for. She is also survived by brothers, Gary Stevenson and wife, Cherry; Carl "Buster" McMullen. There will be no services per her wishes. Thanks to all our friends for the beautiful cards. May Buddy be in peace forever. Bev, Jack and Susan.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved