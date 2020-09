STIMMEL, Mary "Ellen" 73, born Nov. 14, 1946 in Bronx, NY went home to be with the Lord Sept. 15, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Dale; sister of Katherine Esposito; loving mother of Michelle Giles (Chris) and Annette Santorello; nanny to nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and aunt to many. She is loved and missed by all. Dobies FH/Hudson



