STONEROCK, Mary Sue 74, of Lutz, FL, passed away on Mary 15, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Florida. She is preceded in death by her brother, Robert F. Stonerock Jr. Sue enjoyed collecting cat related items. She had a passion for her work and took joy in caring of people's hearts. Serenity Meadows



