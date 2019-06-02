Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary T. DeMott. View Sign Service Information Hubbell Funeral Home 499 North Indian Rocks Road Belleair Bluffs , FL 33770 (727)-584-7671 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hubbell Funeral Home 499 North Indian Rocks Road Belleair Bluffs , FL 33770 View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Hubbell Funeral Home 499 North Indian Rocks Road Belleair Bluffs , FL 33770 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Brendan Church Send Flowers Obituary





Mary Olbeter De Mott of Clearwater, Florida and Lanesborough, Massachusetts passed away May 30, 2019 at Morton Plant hospital. Mary is survived by her loving husband, Ray and brothers, William and John. Her only son, Michael died in 2015 but she is survived by many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly was for the special person she was. Mary loved her family and was a loyal friend. She was an enthusiastic member of St Brendan Church, Clearwater and St. Josephs Church Pittsfield. She served on the Parish Council of both churches and was a member of the Council of Catholic Women. She was selfless, always thinking of what she could do for others. Throughout her life she actively volunteered for programs such as feeding the homeless at Pinellas Hope and the St Vincent de Paul society. She founded the food bank at St. Joseph. Mary also served as an Eucharistic Minister in Morton Plant Hospital. She generously supported college education for her nieces and nephews. Never one to sit still she was always out and about, living life to the fullest. She loved the arts, reading, golf, travel and spending time with those close to her. Her passing is a great loss to all who knew her. Visitation will be held at Hubbell Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 4,2019 from 5-8 pm with the rosary said at 7 pm. The Mass will be at St. Brendan Church June 5 at 10 am.



www.Hubbellfuneralhome.com

DEMOTT, Mary TMary Olbeter De Mott of Clearwater, Florida and Lanesborough, Massachusetts passed away May 30, 2019 at Morton Plant hospital. Mary is survived by her loving husband, Ray and brothers, William and John. Her only son, Michael died in 2015 but she is survived by many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly was for the special person she was. Mary loved her family and was a loyal friend. She was an enthusiastic member of St Brendan Church, Clearwater and St. Josephs Church Pittsfield. She served on the Parish Council of both churches and was a member of the Council of Catholic Women. She was selfless, always thinking of what she could do for others. Throughout her life she actively volunteered for programs such as feeding the homeless at Pinellas Hope and the St Vincent de Paul society. She founded the food bank at St. Joseph. Mary also served as an Eucharistic Minister in Morton Plant Hospital. She generously supported college education for her nieces and nephews. Never one to sit still she was always out and about, living life to the fullest. She loved the arts, reading, golf, travel and spending time with those close to her. Her passing is a great loss to all who knew her. Visitation will be held at Hubbell Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 4,2019 from 5-8 pm with the rosary said at 7 pm. The Mass will be at St. Brendan Church June 5 at 10 am. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close