FABELO, Mary Teresa Chiang "Maria" 84, of Tampa, passed away to be with her heavenly father May 8, 2020. She was born in Caibarien, Las Villas, Cuba, to Julian and Constancia Albernas Chiang. She is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Edward, who passed away recently and her sister, Julia Chiang and a brother, Juliancito Chiang. She is survived by her sister, Maricusa Chiang Albernas (Valeriano); her daughters, Martha Fuente (Arturo Jr.), Teresa Davis (Michael), Darlene Fabelo; and her son, Eddy Fabelo Jr. (Silvia); four grandchildren, Kristin Fuente Prasad (Sanjeev), Joshua Fabelo (Tiffany), David Fabelo (Jacki), and Kasey Davis (Michelle); and six great-grandchildren. She was a homemaker all her life and a good cook. She made the best flan in the world. She loved her cats and there wasn't a stray that went hungry in her neighborhood. She also enjoyed gardening. She will be missed dearly, especially by her children. We thank everyone that took care of her in assisted living, the ICU nurses and hospice. It may be goodbye for now, but not forever Ma. A private family graveside service will take place May 16, 11 am, at Hillsboro Memorial in Brandon. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.



