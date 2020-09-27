Mary TERSIGNI

TERSIGNI, Mary L. 91, of Seminole, FL, passed September 21, 2020. She was predeceased by husband, Vincent; and son-in-law, James Power. Devoted mother to six children, their spouses, 13 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren. She was a parishioner of St. Justin Martyr, volunteering over 20 years in the Thrift Shop. Her passion was crocheting. Her butterflies, bookmarks, and ice skates are known to be world wide. There will be a memorial mass at a later date. Donations to hospice can be made at seasonsfoundation.org
.