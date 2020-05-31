Mary TURNER
TURNER, Mary W. 94, passed away May 14, 2020. Mary is survived by her daughter, Linda Rice (Everett); her son, Charles (Laura), and other much loved family and friends. A celebration of Mary's life will be Saturday, June 6, 2 pm at Pasadena Presbyterian Church fellowship hall, where we can be properly socially distanced, 100 Pasadena Avenue, St. Petersburg 33710. Please see complete obituary at: gardensanctuaryfunerals.com.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
