VAN VALKENBERG, Mary Jo On July 20, 2020 our beloved mother, Mary Van Valkenberg, passed away at home. She will always be remembered by her loving family and friends as the wonderful woman she was. She always had a smile on her face and was always there to take care of her family when they needed her. Her loving personality will be remembered by all who knew her. You will be missed. She is survived by her daughters, Mary Jones (Jim), Lisa Van Valkenberg (Cheryl); and grandaughter, Loni Jones (Mike). A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Sorensen Funeral Home



