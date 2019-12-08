|
|
WARE, Mary Ellen 78, of Palm Harbor, passed away on December 3, 2019. The memorial service will be held at 11:30 am on December 14 at All Saints Catholic Church in Clearwater. Mary Ellen was born in Youngstown, OH on January 4, 1941. She graduated from Ursuline High School and Youngstown University and continued on to receive a Master's of Social Work from the University of Denver. Mary Ellen was married to Gary Ware on October 13, 1973; they were married 46 years. Mary Ellen worked as a social worker in hospice, rape crisis, family therapy, and addiction recovery. She enjoyed travel, bridge, and solving puzzles of all kinds. She was also an active member of her community, most recently serving as president of the Anchorage Homeowners Association. Mary Ellen is survived by her husband, Gary; son, Mark, daughter-in-law, Alison; granddaughter, Onorina; and brothers, Daniel and Joseph Murphy. Mary Ellen saw the world and helped to make it a better place. Moss Feaster Dunedin Chapel
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 8, 2019