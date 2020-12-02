1/1
Mary Wigton
1924 - 2020
WIGTON, Mary Heady 96, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020. She was born October 25, 1924 to Burr Raymond Heady and Eula L. Gill in Albion, Orleans County, New York. She was descended from pioneer families in Connecticut and was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. As a young lady, she trained as a vocalist at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York. She later graduated from the Rochester Business Institute and worked for both Orleans and Oswego counties. After living for many years in Albion, she moved to Fulton, New York in 1973. She and her husband retired to Spring Hill, Florida in the late 1980s. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert James Wigton. She is survived by a daughter, Priscilla L. Marsh, of Westfield, New York and a son, Robert C. Wigton, of St. Petersburg, Florida. Mary lived the last 15 years of her life in St. Petersburg with her son. A memorial service may be held in Western New York next summer. Donations may be made to the Lighthouse of Pinellas County, Largo, Florida. National Cremation Society

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
