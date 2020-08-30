1/1
Mary Wilcox
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILCOX, Mary Jane (Nash) 86, of Tarpon Springs, died Aug. 20, 2020. Born in Ft. Smith, AK to Charles Dillon Nash and Ruby Elizabeth (Collins) Nash. Following high school graduation in Norwalk, OH she married Wesley Wilcox, who preceded her in death. Jane adored her family and supported them with her constant love and caring. She loved to dance and listen to music. Home entertaining and throwing parties were her specialties which brought her and her life-long friends many laughs. Survived by daughter, Debbie Allen; son, Chuck (Carole); four grandchildren, Brad Allen (Jen), Matthew Allen, Jenna Wilcox, Mitchell Wilcox; two great grandchildren, Jordan and Blake Allen. Visitation 6 to 8 pm, on Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Dobies Funeral Home Tarpon Chapel. Visitation 1 to 2 pm, with a service at 2 pm, both on Thursday, Sept. 3, at Serenity Gardens Memorial Park, Largo. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Pinellas Talking Book Library https://pplc.us/tbl/. Vinson Funeral Home

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vinson Funeral Home
456 East Tarpon Avenue
Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
(727) 937-6111
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved