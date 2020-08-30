Mary Wilcox

WILCOX, Mary Jane (Nash) 86, of Tarpon Springs, died Aug. 20, 2020. Born in Ft. Smith, AK to Charles Dillon Nash and Ruby Elizabeth (Collins) Nash. Following high school graduation in Norwalk, OH she married Wesley Wilcox, who preceded her in death. Jane adored her family and supported them with her constant love and caring. She loved to dance and listen to music. Home entertaining and throwing parties were her specialties which brought her and her life-long friends many laughs. Survived by daughter, Debbie Allen; son, Chuck (Carole); four grandchildren, Brad Allen (Jen), Matthew Allen, Jenna Wilcox, Mitchell Wilcox; two great grandchildren, Jordan and Blake Allen. Visitation 6 to 8 pm, on Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Dobies Funeral Home Tarpon Chapel. Visitation 1 to 2 pm, with a service at 2 pm, both on Thursday, Sept. 3, at Serenity Gardens Memorial Park, Largo. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Pinellas Talking Book Library https://pplc.us/tbl/
