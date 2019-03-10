|
WOMBLE, Mary
57, of New Port Richey, passed away March 8, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Jim; son, James; brother, Mike Richmond (Kim); sister, Laurel Derstine (Larry); parents, Paul and Jenny Womble. Mary spent her life serving others as a social worker and Aging Life Care professional. Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 9-10 am with service to follow at Trinity Church, 1350 East Lake Road N., Tarpon Springs, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Supreme Task International at www.supremetask.org or www.smashhunger.com.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 10, 2019