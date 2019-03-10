Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
6616 Congress St
New Port Richey, FL 34653
(727) 841-7555
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Trinity Church
1350 East Lake Road N.
Tarpon Springs, FL
Mary Womble Obituary
WOMBLE, Mary

57, of New Port Richey, passed away March 8, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Jim; son, James; brother, Mike Richmond (Kim); sister, Laurel Derstine (Larry); parents, Paul and Jenny Womble. Mary spent her life serving others as a social worker and Aging Life Care professional. Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 9-10 am with service to follow at Trinity Church, 1350 East Lake Road N., Tarpon Springs, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Supreme Task International at www.supremetask.org or www.smashhunger.com.

Dobies FH/Congress
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 10, 2019
