WOOD, Mary Anne (nee Heuser) 90, of New Port Richey, FL, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at her summer home in Mentor, OH surrounded by her family. She was born March 11, 1930 in Detroit MI, to the late Leo and Veronica Heuser. She married Edward O. Wood III July 4, 1951 in Detroit, MI. They raised their family in both Detroit and Cleveland, OH. Edward was the love of her life and preceded her in death May 9, 2020. It brings her family peace to know that they are together again. Mary Anne had a strong Catholic faith and was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker; raising eight successful children. She was very involved with her Church, Marriage Encounter and Pre-Cana. She received an associate degree from the University of Detroit. She endured so much in her life but was so strong both inside and out. She is survived by her eight children, Edward Wood IV (Marlene), Leo Wood (Antoinette), MaryJane Kemeny-Peronto (Claude), John Wood (Janice), Margaret Wood, Michael Wood (Michelle Barry), Anne Marie Frey (David), Martin Wood (Dana); 16 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and counting. She was also preceded in death by brother, Joseph Heuser and sisters-in-law, Jean Wood and Lois Warner. The family will receive friends from 4-8 pm Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH, 44060. A 7:30 pm prayer service will conclude the visitation. Please meet the family for a Mass of Christian burial to celebrate Mary Anne's life at 10:30 am Saturday, June 20, 2020, at St. Paschal Baylon Church, 5384 Wilson Mills Rd., Highland Hts. OH, 44143. Interment will be at All Souls Cemetery, Chardon. The Wood family is requesting facemasks be worn and is encouraging social distancing during all publicly attended events held in Mary Anne's honor. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, 1820 Mt. Elliott Street, Detroit, MI 48207-3485. Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 17, 2020.