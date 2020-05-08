Mary YANKEE
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
YANKEE, Mary Susan "Susie" 77, of South Pasadena, passed away peacefully at home April 22, 2020. She was born June 26, 1942 at George Washington University Hospital in Washington, DC. Susie grew up in Alexandria, VA, and raised her family in Falls Church, VA. While in Alexandria, Susie graduated from St. Mary's Parochial School and St. Mary's Academy. She rejoined the workforce in 1974, working for SCAN Furniture. Then began a very fulfilling 22 year career with the United States Marshals Service, while simultaneously working three to four evenings a week as a cashier with Giant Food, Incorporated for 13 years. Upon transferring to the Tampa office of the Marshals Service, Mom was able to fulfill her lifelong dream of living on the beach and found paradise in Pass-A-Grille Beach, FL. Mom was always much more interested in asking others questions rather than talking about herself. She worked so hard her entire life putting the needs of her children ahead of her own. She never forgot a birthday, holiday, or special occasion. As a mother, she was always there for a needed cheering up and gave wise and thoughtful advice. Not many people could have done what she accomplished especially with the grace and the dignity she carried throughout life. She was a devout Catholic, loved her aerobics, and other group activities at her fitness center. Taking a trip to Australia with her husband, Conrad, was one of the highlights of her retirement years, as was possibly, even more so, the period of time she chose to move up to Virginia Beach to help with the care of her two youngest granddaughters and their sisters. Susie is preceded in death by parents, Robert Emmet Heffernan and Mary Susan Quinn-Heffernan and spouse, Conrad Anthony Yankee. Susie is survived by former husband, Floyd "Buddy" Medford Beach Jr. of the Philippines; sisters, Eileen Heffernan of Alexandria, VA and Kathleen Drummy of Indianapolis, IN; children, James Christopher Beach (Susie) of Kentucky, William Allen Beach (Gay) of Virginia, Laura Marie Stacy (Martin) of California, and Rebecca "Becky" Beach of South Pasadena, FL; grandchildren, Jillian, Garrett, Lexie, Jessica, Riley, Lia, Kerry, Katherine, Elana, Emma, and Samantha; great-grandchildren, Raegan, Evelyn, and James; nieces and nephew, Erin Eades, Rebecca Fehman, and Brian Drummy all of Indiana; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. Special thanks to Ella Parker for the love, care, and companionship she provided for our mother. Also, thank you to Dr. Adam Prawer, Kathy Prawer, and Dr. Sochi, and the entire Orange Team of Suncoast Hospice. Lastly, to the neighbors and staff of our community, Harborside, for always knowing there was someone else close by. Mom will be fondly remembered for her beautiful smile, being a great listener, and her kindness and generosity of spirit. We never went anywhere where she was not the recipient of compliments about her beautiful skin or beautiful eyes, but it was usually both. A memorial for Susie will be held at a later date in Virginia. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcomed to The Alzheimer's Association, Florida Gulf Chapter. An Irish proverb in mom's memory: "Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Loves leaves a memory no one can steal." Please visit the family's online guestbook at www.beachmemorial.com Beach Memorial Chapel

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beach Memorial Chapel
301 COREY AVE
St Pete Beach, FL 33706
7273605577
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 8, 2020
Please except my deepest sympathies, Grief can be so hard, but your special memories help you to cope. Remembering your loved one today and always.
Simone Taylor
May 8, 2020
Mary was a special person and a wonderful mother. The anchor to a really nice family. I knew her to be a kind and gentle woman. With at addition of her smile, heaven is a better place today. My prayers are with Mary, Rebecca and their family.
Michael Lusick
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved