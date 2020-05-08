YANKEE, Mary Susan "Susie" 77, of South Pasadena, passed away peacefully at home April 22, 2020. She was born June 26, 1942 at George Washington University Hospital in Washington, DC. Susie grew up in Alexandria, VA, and raised her family in Falls Church, VA. While in Alexandria, Susie graduated from St. Mary's Parochial School and St. Mary's Academy. She rejoined the workforce in 1974, working for SCAN Furniture. Then began a very fulfilling 22 year career with the United States Marshals Service, while simultaneously working three to four evenings a week as a cashier with Giant Food, Incorporated for 13 years. Upon transferring to the Tampa office of the Marshals Service, Mom was able to fulfill her lifelong dream of living on the beach and found paradise in Pass-A-Grille Beach, FL. Mom was always much more interested in asking others questions rather than talking about herself. She worked so hard her entire life putting the needs of her children ahead of her own. She never forgot a birthday, holiday, or special occasion. As a mother, she was always there for a needed cheering up and gave wise and thoughtful advice. Not many people could have done what she accomplished especially with the grace and the dignity she carried throughout life. She was a devout Catholic, loved her aerobics, and other group activities at her fitness center. Taking a trip to Australia with her husband, Conrad, was one of the highlights of her retirement years, as was possibly, even more so, the period of time she chose to move up to Virginia Beach to help with the care of her two youngest granddaughters and their sisters. Susie is preceded in death by parents, Robert Emmet Heffernan and Mary Susan Quinn-Heffernan and spouse, Conrad Anthony Yankee. Susie is survived by former husband, Floyd "Buddy" Medford Beach Jr. of the Philippines; sisters, Eileen Heffernan of Alexandria, VA and Kathleen Drummy of Indianapolis, IN; children, James Christopher Beach (Susie) of Kentucky, William Allen Beach (Gay) of Virginia, Laura Marie Stacy (Martin) of California, and Rebecca "Becky" Beach of South Pasadena, FL; grandchildren, Jillian, Garrett, Lexie, Jessica, Riley, Lia, Kerry, Katherine, Elana, Emma, and Samantha; great-grandchildren, Raegan, Evelyn, and James; nieces and nephew, Erin Eades, Rebecca Fehman, and Brian Drummy all of Indiana; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. Special thanks to Ella Parker for the love, care, and companionship she provided for our mother. Also, thank you to Dr. Adam Prawer, Kathy Prawer, and Dr. Sochi, and the entire Orange Team of Suncoast Hospice. Lastly, to the neighbors and staff of our community, Harborside, for always knowing there was someone else close by. Mom will be fondly remembered for her beautiful smile, being a great listener, and her kindness and generosity of spirit. We never went anywhere where she was not the recipient of compliments about her beautiful skin or beautiful eyes, but it was usually both. A memorial for Susie will be held at a later date in Virginia. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcomed to The Alzheimer's Association, Florida Gulf Chapter. An Irish proverb in mom's memory: "Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Loves leaves a memory no one can steal." Please visit the family's online guestbook at www.beachmemorial.com Beach Memorial Chapel
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 8, 2020.