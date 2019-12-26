ZELLNER, Mary 74, died peacefully on December 10, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Rodger L. Zellner Jr; daughter, Sonja Gaiter (Derrick); son, Allen Koger (Sophia); brother, Charlie Harris (Chyrll); sister, Joann Pierce (Michael); two grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was a loving, wife, mother, grandmother and good friend to many, always willing to share her knowledge. She requested no services be held. Condolences to the family are welcomed and appreciated.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 26, 2019