Maryalice TYLER
TYLER, Maryalice Gaffney a loving and devoted mother, daughter, and nurse, passed away at the age of 69 October 31, 2020. Maryalice was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA, but lived most of her life in Tampa. She graduated from USF in 1973 with a Bachelors in Marketing, and graduated from nursing school in 1994, while working and raising two children as a single mother. She worked at All Children's Hospital as a nurse for 20 years. Maryalice was predeceased by her parents, John and Dorothy Gaffney, and her sister, Karen Gaffney. She is survived by her sister, Sharon Patchett, and her children Kelly Tyler and Michael Tyler. Funeral services are handled by Blount & Curry at Garden of Memories. An online memorial service will be held in the afternoon Sunday, November 22.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
