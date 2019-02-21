ATKINS, Maryann C.
|
81, of Clearwater, FL, passed peacefully at home on Feb. 18, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Earl T. Atkins and daughter, Kathleen M. Atkins. Maryann is survived by her daughter, Cecilia St. Arnold and husband, David St. Arnold; her sons, Thomas W. Atkins, Patrick J. Atkins and wife, Jeanine M. Atkins. She is also by grandchildren, Kate Barraco, Sara Atkins, Jeffrey Aldrich; and great-grandchild, Piper Barraco.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 21, 2019