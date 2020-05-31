CROOK, MaryAnn 62, of Zephyrhills, Florida, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 after an eight year battle with cancer. She was a graduate of Chamberlain High School and she retired from Publix Supermarkets in 2012. She is survived by her husband, Robert; four children; and four grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 1-2 pm, followed by a service at 2 pm in the Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood Chapel, 3207 W. Bearss Ave, Tampa, Florida 33618. Inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery. She Will Be Forever Missed and Always Loved.



