MaryAnn CROOK
CROOK, MaryAnn 62, of Zephyrhills, Florida, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 after an eight year battle with cancer. She was a graduate of Chamberlain High School and she retired from Publix Supermarkets in 2012. She is survived by her husband, Robert; four children; and four grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 1-2 pm, followed by a service at 2 pm in the Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood Chapel, 3207 W. Bearss Ave, Tampa, Florida 33618. Inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery. She Will Be Forever Missed and Always Loved.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood
JUN
6
Service
02:00 PM
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood
Funeral services provided by
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood
3207 W BEARSS AVE
Tampa, FL 33618
8139682231
