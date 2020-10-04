MaryAnn LUNDGREN

LUNDGREN, MaryAnn "Cookie" 77, of Pinellas Park, FL was born in Meriden, CT to Harry and Doris Weston, and passed peacefully Tuesday, September 29, 2020. A graduate from Clearwater HS, she retired from ECI/Raytheon. She is survived by her children, Michael Lundgren and Cynthia Caccia; and son-in-law, Alan Caccia; two granddaughters, Amanda S. Scannell (her husband Kyle Scannell) and Courtney A. Wright; one great-granddaughter, Saylor R. Scannell. In lieu of services and flowers please donate in her honor to the equine rescue Beauty's Haven PO Box 53 Morriston, FL 32668, https://bhfer.org/donate/
