Maryanne PITRE
PITRE, Maryanne Ballard 57, of Tampa, Florida, went to meet her Heavenly Father Friday, September 11, 2020 ending her 20 year battle with breast cancer. She was born in Providence, RI, but moved with her family to the Orlando area at two years old. Maryanne graduated from Winter Park High School and Emory University in Atlanta, GA. She enjoyed a 23 year career specializing as a K-12 Teacher ministering to students with special needs, and her last 10 years were with Hillsborough County's Hospital Homebound Program. Maryanne's legacy is the joy, love, and positive energy she brought daily into the homes and hearts of her students, fellow colleagues, family, and friends. Maryanne's Catholic faith, unconditional trust in, and love for Jesus Christ was a core pillar of her personal and professional life. She was an active steward of St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church and the Spirit FM 90.5 ministry. Maryanne is preceded in death by her father, John F. Ballard, Sr. She is survived by her husband, Paul Pitre; daughters, Monique and Ali; her mother, Joan Ballard; her brother, Jay Ballard and wife Luanne Cherney; her sister, Jennifer Ballard Janney and husband Eli Janney; and six nieces and nephews. Maryanne's good works may be memorialized by donations in her name to St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church Respect Life Ministries or the Spirit FM 90.5 Ministry. The Family will receive guests Friday, September 18 from 6-8:30 pm at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church in New Tampa. Visitation will continue on Saturday, September 19 from 9-10:15 am at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church with a Funeral Mass celebrated at 10:30 am. Loylessfuneralhomes.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
06:00 - 08:30 PM
St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church
SEP
19
Visitation
09:00 - 10:15 AM
St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church
SEP
19
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Loyless Funeral Home
19651 Bruce B Downs Blvd Ste E-2
Tampa, FL 33647
(813) 280-0040
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
