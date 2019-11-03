Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maryanne Sheppard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SHEPPARD, Maryanne 69, of St. Petersburg, Florida passed away peacefully at home, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. Born January 25, 1950, in St. Petersburg, daughter of George Louis and Janette May (Pancoast) Dorbecker. On December 26, 1968, she married William "Andy" Anthony Sheppard V. Maryanne lived the majority of her life in St. Petersburg except a short time in Wausau, WI for approximately four and a half years from 1987-1991. She graduated from Lakewood High School in 1968. She maintained a warm, loving, supportive home and life for her family until her health no longer allowed her to do so. It was in these more recent years, when no longer physically able, that her husband took to heart the commitment of their vows and took on the household responsibilities and also her daily needs and care. She had an immense capacity for love and could be very passionate when it came to people she cared for and things she cared about. Empathy, concern, humanity, and compassion were ingrained in her DNA. She was never at a loss of opinion and point of view and was certainly not shy about voicing it. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy. In her younger years, she was an enthusiastic fan of Elvis Presley's music, movies, and concerts. In more recent years, she loved watching old classic movies and also home remodeling shows. She loved animals, having had pets throughout her life. This included birds she rescued and nurtured with her husband. In the last several years, she enjoyed being able to observe the wildlife directly outside her window and paid close attention to their daily activities. She also loved being able to watch the birds and occasionally even otters out on the lake from her chair. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Joanne Dorbecker. Maryanne is survived by her husband of almost 51 years; her three sons, William "Tony" Anthony Sheppard VI (Lara Shore-Sheppard) of Vermont, George Louis Sheppard (Jerry Grzesk) of Wisconsin, and Scott Michael Sheppard (Katie Sheppard) of Florida; her two grandchildren, Ethan Shore Sheppard and Maia Shore Sheppard; along with other extended family and friends. The family will be having a private Celebration of Life later in November. Memories, condolences, or questions regarding the celebration of life gathering, may be sent to the family at:

