Maryellen CLARKE
1930 - 2020
CLARKE, Maryellen On Wednesday, September 16, 2020, Maryellen Clarke, loving mother, wife, sister, friend, passed away Sept. 16, 2020, days shy of her 90 birthday, in New Port Ritchey, FL. Maryellen was born in 1930 in Brooklyn, NY to Catherine and James Myers, the oldest of 13. In 1951, she married Edward Clarke. They raised two sons, Thomas and Mark and four daughters, Kathleen, Anne, Rosemarie, Ellen. Maryellen loved learning and attained an associates and bachelors after raising her six children. She loved to travel and ranged from Europe to the USSR (yes, before the break up) to Asia and South America. After moving to Florida, she was an ardent volunteer at a free clinic helping many patients find the care that they needed. She was known for being kind and generous and supportive to all who needed her. Maryellen was preceded in death by her husband, Ed and her two children, Tom and Anne. She is survived by her children, Kathy, Mark, Rose and Ellen; her beloved eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Margaret and Christine; and her brother, Robert. Visitation is Friday, September 25, 2020, 1-4 pm, at Dobies Funeral Home, Hudson Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020, 11 am, at Saint Michael The Archangel Catholic Church, Hudson FL. DobiesFH/Hudson Chapel

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Dobies Funeral Home
SEP
26
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Saint Michael The Archangel Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
9944 Hudson Ave
Hudson, FL 34669
(727) 868-4441
