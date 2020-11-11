LASKY, MaryJo (Carey) 90, died October 30, 2020 at her home in Old Southeast St. Petersburg. MaryJo was born in Sommerville, NJ, to Caroline Santa Maria Carey, and James Joseph Carey, but grew up in the St. Paul's neighborhood of St. Petersburg. She attended St. Paul's High School and then obtained a degree from Barry College in Miami. MaryJo worked as a journalist at the Miami Herald and the Evening Independent in St. Petersburg. It was there that she met and married Dr. Albert Lasky. After medical school in Miami, the Lasky's settled in Sarasota FL, where MaryJo was active in church activities including several home prayer groups. Dr. and Mrs. Lasky also lived in Longwood, FL, and were active members of New Covenant Church. After moving back to St. Petersburg, MaryJo enjoyed a prayer ministry at St. John's Church in Clearwater. She is survived by her three children, Carole Lasky of Orlando, Ellinn McGinnis of Ashville NC, Stephen Lasky and daughter-in-law, Catherine Stewart Lasky of St. Petersburg; as well as her grandchildren, Sara Chalmers, Kaylen Streets, John McGinnis, David Lasky; and four great-grandchildren. A memorial service is scheduled for December 11, 11 am, at St. John's Episcopal Church, 1676 S. Belcher Rd., Clearwater, FL 33764.



