MARTH, Marylou passed away peacefully January 17, 2020 at Stratford Court in Palm Harbor surrounded by her loving family at the age of 92. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Peter Marth Jr. Marylou is survived by her children, Susan (Tim) Malloy, James (Carol), William (Judith), and Thomas (Pamela); 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Marylou and her husband moved from Chicago in 1987 to Highland Lakes in Palm Harbor. Marylou was known for her fun loving personality and she was dearly loved by her family and friends. Marylou's family would like to thank the staff at Stratford Court for their loving care and compassion shown during her residence there. They would also like to thank the members of the Pearl Team of Hospice for all of their efforts and kindness while she was in their care. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation to Suncoast Hospice in Marylou's name. suncoast-hospicefoundation.org.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 26, 2020