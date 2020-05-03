HONDERICH, Masako "June" 88, of Largo, Florida passed away on April 28, 2020. Born on September 26, 1931 in Tokushima, Shikoku Island, Japan, the daughter of Hiroshi and Asano Kimura. Masako met her future husband, the late Harold Eugene Honderich, Jr. at a Naval base party in Japan while he was serving in the United States Navy. They married in Yokohama, Japan in 1955. They had two daughters during the time they were stationed in Sasebo, Japan and moved to the United States in 1960 where they later had a third daughter. They eventually settled in Silver Spring, Maryland. She was drawn to fashion and sewing and in the 1970s attended and graduated from the Ardis School of Design in Washington, DC, where she designed and made beautiful evening gowns and dresses. She would later use that skill to work as a talented seamstress for various high-end clothing stores, eventually retiring from Woodward & Lothrop in Washington, DC. She and her beloved dog, Daisy moved to Palm Harbor, Florida in 2006. She was a devout Buddhist, gardening enthusiast and loving mother and grandmother. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Kazuaki and Masao; and sisters, Teru, Kyo and Toshiko. She is survived by her children, Mary Honderich in Frederick Maryland; Cathy (Shawn) Waller in Largo, Florida; Nancy (Warren "Bill") Dietrich in Tarpon Springs, Florida; grandchildren, Patrick Bloomfield, Casey Bloomfield, Faye Walters, Dana Bates, and Jamie Walters; and 11 great-grandchildren.



