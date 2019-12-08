Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Master Chief Petty Officer McELROY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

McELROY, Master Chief Petty Officer Eugene Lee 94, passed away peacefully November 23, 2019 at JAH Veteran's Hospital, Tampa, FL. Born in Duluth Ga to Lawrence and Ollie McElroy, Eugene was a veteran of World War II, the Korean War, and Cold War. Eugene served in the Army Air Corp 1943-1946, and retired as MCPO E-9 in 1964. Eugene is survived by his daughter, Patricia McElroy Lowery and preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Anna Ray McElroy and his son, Ronald McElroy. Eugene's full military honors funeral is Dec. 20, 2019 1 pm at Bay Pines National Cemetery. In Leu of flowers please send a memorial donation to the Patriot Riders or the veterans association of your choice.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 8, 2019

