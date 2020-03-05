PRAHASKY, Mathew J. Jr. age 79, of Clearwater, FL passed away March 2, 2020 in Safety Harbor, FL. Mathew is survived by his long-term companion and best friend, Joyce Landry; his children, Joyce Ann Prahasky, Mathew Paul Prahasky, Christopher Prahasky, Mark Combs, Jason Prahasky; brother, Peter Prahasky; grandchildren; and extended family, Jody, Ross, Kaitlin, Megan and Cheri. A visitation will be Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 11 am-12 pm, with a funeral service to follow at 12 pm. Burial with military honors will take place at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL at 2:30 pm. Meadowlawn Funeral Home meadowlawnmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 5, 2020