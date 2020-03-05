Mathew PRAHASKY Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mathew PRAHASKY Jr..
Service Information
Meadowlawn Memorial Gardens
4244 Madison Street
New Port Richey, FL
34652
(727)-849-5627
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
Obituary
Send Flowers

PRAHASKY, Mathew J. Jr. age 79, of Clearwater, FL passed away March 2, 2020 in Safety Harbor, FL. Mathew is survived by his long-term companion and best friend, Joyce Landry; his children, Joyce Ann Prahasky, Mathew Paul Prahasky, Christopher Prahasky, Mark Combs, Jason Prahasky; brother, Peter Prahasky; grandchildren; and extended family, Jody, Ross, Kaitlin, Megan and Cheri. A visitation will be Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 11 am-12 pm, with a funeral service to follow at 12 pm. Burial with military honors will take place at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL at 2:30 pm. Meadowlawn Funeral Home meadowlawnmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.