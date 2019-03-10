CRIDER, Matthew
Matthew was born and raised in Plant City, Florida and lived in Monticello, Florida for the past 21 years where he worked for Quality Plumbing of Tallahassee. He is survived by his mother, Anna Ruth Crider; sister, Catherine Marie McDuffie; and son, Matthew L Crider Jr. He is reunited in heaven with his father, Preston Edward Crider; and his brother-in-law, David McDuffie. Matthew was a kind and loving person. He was always fun to be around and he loved to fish. He will be missed but never forgotten. We love you Matt. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 10 am followed by a service at 11 am at the Wells Memorial & Event Center, 1903 W Reynolds St. Plant City, FL 33563. Donations in his memory can be made to either or the .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 10, 2019