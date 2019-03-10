Obituary Guest Book View Sign

CRIDER, Matthew



Matthew was born and raised in Plant City, Florida and lived in Monticello, Florida for the past 21 years where he worked for Quality Plumbing of Tallahassee. He is survived by his mother, Anna Ruth Crider; sister, Catherine Marie McDuffie; and son, Matthew L Crider Jr. He is reunited in heaven with his father, Preston Edward Crider; and his brother-in-law, David McDuffie. Matthew was a kind and loving person. He was always fun to be around and he loved to fish. He will be missed but never forgotten. We love you Matt. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 10 am followed by a service at 11 am at the Wells Memorial & Event Center, 1903 W Reynolds St. Plant City, FL 33563. Donations in his memory can be made to either or the .

CRIDER, MatthewMatthew was born and raised in Plant City, Florida and lived in Monticello, Florida for the past 21 years where he worked for Quality Plumbing of Tallahassee. He is survived by his mother, Anna Ruth Crider; sister, Catherine Marie McDuffie; and son, Matthew L Crider Jr. He is reunited in heaven with his father, Preston Edward Crider; and his brother-in-law, David McDuffie. Matthew was a kind and loving person. He was always fun to be around and he loved to fish. He will be missed but never forgotten. We love you Matt. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 10 am followed by a service at 11 am at the Wells Memorial & Event Center, 1903 W Reynolds St. Plant City, FL 33563. Donations in his memory can be made to either or the . Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Wells Memorial and Event Center

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close