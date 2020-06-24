Matthew CURRY

CURRY, Matthew William 53, passed peacefully in his sleep June 6, 2020. Matthew was a wonderful man with the kindest heart, he was loved and cherished. He resided in Saint Petersburg, FL for the past 36 years. He is survived by his children, Brittany Oliver, Savannah Curry, and Trevor Ford; his four grandchildren; his mother, Jeanne Fesperman; stepfather, Jim Fesperman; father, Hal Curry; sister, Deborah Dahl (Preston); and four nieces and nephews. He will be forever missed.



