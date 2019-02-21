|
|
MATEY, Matthew David
"Matt" went to be with the Lord on February 16, 2019. He was preceded in death by his beloved father, Charles. Matt is survived by his wife, Danielle; daughter, Elissa; son, Cameron; step-sons, Tom, and Dan; his mother, Nancy; brother, Michael, and nine grandchildren. Visitation will be held tomorrow, Friday, February 22, 2019 from 2-3 pm, with services at 3 pm, at Dobies Holiday. Burial to follow at East Elfers Cemetery. Please visit the Dobies website for the complete obituary.
Dobies Funeral Home, Holiday
www.dobiesfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 21, 2019