Matthew DAVIS
DAVIS, Matthew N. Sr. 88, of Safety Harbor, trans-itioned Saturday, July 11, 2020 surrounded by his loving family via Skype. He was born in Dunedin, Florida. Matthew a U.S. Army veteran with service during the Korean War and received two Purple Hearts. Matthew Nathaniel mastered being an upholster, tailor and seamstress. He leaves cherished memories his children; grandchildren; great-grand-children; one great-great-grandchild; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Viewing 12:15-1:15 pm, at Smith-Young Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Live Stream Private Life Celebration at 11 am.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Young's Funeral Home
