Matthew DAVIS

DAVIS, Matthew N. Sr. 88, of Safety Harbor, trans-itioned Saturday, July 11, 2020 surrounded by his loving family via Skype. He was born in Dunedin, Florida. Matthew a U.S. Army veteran with service during the Korean War and received two Purple Hearts. Matthew Nathaniel mastered being an upholster, tailor and seamstress. He leaves cherished memories his children; grandchildren; great-grand-children; one great-great-grandchild; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Viewing 12:15-1:15 pm, at Smith-Young Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Live Stream Private Life Celebration at 11 am.



