DRABIN, Matthew D. 50, died unexpectedly at his home on Aug. 6, 2020. He had recently been hospitalized, but was released to recover at home. The cause of death is unknown at this time. Matthew was born on June 26, 1970 at Bayfront Medical Center in St. Petersburg, the son of Theodore Douglas Drabin and Judith (Grace) Burns Drabin. Matt enjoyed the outdoors and the Florida life. As a young man, he worked on the beach and enjoyed boating and fishing. He also volunteered at the Seabird Sanctuary with his mother. He was known for his wittiness and could light up a room with his tongue-in-cheek humor. Matt attended Boca Ciega High School and attended St. Petersburg Junior College. Matt had a successful career in Professional Sales particularly in the automotive and mortgage industry. Over the years, after experiencing the deaths of his mother and his brother, Matthew developed depression and anxiety. His life was not easy, but he sought help from doctors, his friends, and support groups. He was also predeceased by his father last year. Several months ago, Matthew was making plans to enroll in school in order to earn a degree in finance. However, the restrictions imposed by the Coronovirus prevented him from moving forward. His medical problems and the pain he was experiencing worsened and led to his hospitalization. Survivors in Matt's family include his sister-in-law, Som Drabin; his niece, Sophia; and aunts and uncles in New York, Barbara Burns, Mary and Steve Erickson and Jackie and Steve Delamarter. Matt also leaves behind many devoted friends who loved him dearly, especially Pete, Heidi, Eric, Michael, Javier, and Donna. Memorial gifts can be made to the Seaside Seabird Sanctuary: 18328 Gulf Blvd., Indian Shores, FL 33785; (727)391-6211; www.seabirdsanctuary.org/donate