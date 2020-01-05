DUNCAN, Matthew Alexander Welch passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, December 14, 2019, in Denver, Colorado. Matt is survived by his son, Jordan Duncan of Tampa, FL; his mother, Kathryn Duncan of Sedona, AZ; his father, Duane Welch of Houston, TX; his brothers, Christian and Noah Bohme of Sedona; his ex-wife, Andrea Ayala of Tampa; and other grieving family members. Matt touched the lives of many people in his short life. He was 34 years old. He has found peace. He was fiercely loved and he will be greatly missed.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 5, 2020