Matthew HENSBERRY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HENSBERRY, Matthew Wilson "Hens" 44, of St. Petersburg, FL, died on May 6, 2020 after battling glioblastoma multiforme brain cancer for 15 months. He was a proud fifth generation Floridian and descendant of the Ulmer family. Matthew was a devoted father and loving husband who will be fondly remembered as a charismatic and generous friend to everyone he met. Matthew studied Film and Video Production at Full Sail University. In 2007, he married Karina Kawall Reybitz, and together they have two children, Archer Paulo and Amia Carolina. They lived in Gainesville, where Matthew was Assistant Stage Supervisor at the PCPA at the University of Florida. Later, he was a stay-at-home dad in Boulder before they returned home to St. Petersburg and he took a position as Manager for ABC FWS. Matthew is survived by his wife and children; his mother, Phyllis; his brothers, Robert J. and Jacob (Rebecca) Hensberry; and nephew, Dylan. He is preceded in death by his father, Robert E. Karina thanks her family, colleagues, and friends for their immense support. The family is holding a private service at Largo Cemetery; a Celebration of Life open to the public will be announced for later this year. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made directly to the family for the children's college fund.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved