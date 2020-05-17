HENSBERRY, Matthew Wilson "Hens" 44, of St. Petersburg, FL, died on May 6, 2020 after battling glioblastoma multiforme brain cancer for 15 months. He was a proud fifth generation Floridian and descendant of the Ulmer family. Matthew was a devoted father and loving husband who will be fondly remembered as a charismatic and generous friend to everyone he met. Matthew studied Film and Video Production at Full Sail University. In 2007, he married Karina Kawall Reybitz, and together they have two children, Archer Paulo and Amia Carolina. They lived in Gainesville, where Matthew was Assistant Stage Supervisor at the PCPA at the University of Florida. Later, he was a stay-at-home dad in Boulder before they returned home to St. Petersburg and he took a position as Manager for ABC FWS. Matthew is survived by his wife and children; his mother, Phyllis; his brothers, Robert J. and Jacob (Rebecca) Hensberry; and nephew, Dylan. He is preceded in death by his father, Robert E. Karina thanks her family, colleagues, and friends for their immense support. The family is holding a private service at Largo Cemetery; a Celebration of Life open to the public will be announced for later this year. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made directly to the family for the children's college fund.



