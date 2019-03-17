GRIMSLEY, Matthew James
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthew James GRIMSLEY.
died March 4, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Kim; his daughter, Alexis Holley Grimsley; and the mother of his child, Stephanie Miller, who is expecting their second child in November. Matthew will be missed dearly and remembered fondly by his family and friends. May he be at peace with God. He is gone but never forgotten.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 17, 2019