MYERS, Matthew Mahon "Matt" 40, of Macon, Georgia, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019. A memorial service will be held Monday, September 9, 2019, 11 am, at Christ Episcopal Church with the Reverend Cynthia Knapp officiating. A reception will follow in the Great Hall. The family will greet friends Sunday, September 8, 2019, 1-3 pm, at Hart's at the Cupola. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic School, 905 High Street, Macon, GA 31201; Mt. de Sales Academy, 851 Orange St., Macon, GA 31201; or Christ Church, 582 Walnut St., Macon, GA 31201. Matt was a 1996 graduate of Jesuit High School in Tampa and later a 2000 graduate of the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee, where he studied under Dr. Brown Patterson, who had studied under C.S. Lewis at Oxford University in London. In 2003, he graduated from Mercer University School of Law. Matt was a member of Leadership Macon, St. Joseph Catholic School Board, State Bar of Georgia, Georgia Gridiron Secret Society, and Idle Hour Country Club. He was passionate about traveling and had a deep, loving devotion to his family. He is preceded in death by his uncle, Wade Cooper Myers III; and grandparents, Dr. W. Mahon Myers and Katherine H. Myers and L. Ralph Wetherington and Nixie I. Weth-erington. Matt is survived by his wife of 15 years, Edgeley Askew Myers of Macon; children, Anna Burns Wiley Myers and Darden Cooper Myers of Macon; parents, Martha and Park Myers of Tampa, Florida; parents-in-law, Mary Ann Wiley Askew and King Askew of Rome, Georgia; aunts and uncles, Judy and Jamie Myers, Nancy Myers, and Kathy Myers Hyer, all of Tampa; and many cousins who Matt mentored along the way. Please visit

